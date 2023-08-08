Pakistani franchise owner Kamran Awan sets sights on T10 League triumph in USA

Muhammad Kamran Awan, a Pakistani entrepreneur and co-owner of the New York Warrior cricket franchise, has vowed to achieve success in the USA’s First-Ever T10 league and promote cricket as a prominent sport in America.

Kamran’s passion for promoting cricket as a prominent sport in the United States is evident through his unwavering commitment.

A group of trailblazing entrepreneurs, including Pakistani businessman Awan, along with Husnain Bajwa and two Indian origin entrepreneurs, Preet Kamal and Gurmeet Singh, have created history by acquiring the New York Warriors cricket franchise in the USA’s inaugural T10 league.

The first-ever T Ten Global Sports, Master T10 League, is gearing up to begin in Broward County Stadium, Florida on August 18.

Six teams, namely Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Legends, New York Warriors, and Texas Chargers, will participate, featuring an exciting mix of retired cricket legends. Viewers can expect to be enthralled by this captivating event. The league’s exciting action will culminate with the final match on August 27th.

The American shores have been electrified with the excitement of Pakistani, Indian cricket, as the T Ten Global Sports, Master T10 League, boasts a star-studded lineup featuring renowned players like Shahid Afridi, Misbah Ul Haq, Kamran Akmal, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina,Robin Peterson, Jerome Taylor, Sohail Khan, Abdur Rehman, and Umaid Awan, along with promising young talents.

These renowned retired Indian and Pakistani cricketers will showcase their skills and excitement in this highly anticipated T10 competition, Awan said.

The New York Warriors cricket franchise is backed by a group of owners who have been residing in the USA for over two decades.

Their aim is to promote cricket, create growth opportunities for international players in the US sports market, and unite enthusiasts from both nations, Awan added.

“We have wholeheartedly embraced the world of sports, with cricket being our special focus. Our enthusiasm has led us to explore team ownership, aiming to foster the growth of cricket in the USA—a nation that has already achieved remarkable milestones in the world of sports,” Awan said.

Their strategy involves leveraging televised broadcasts and adopting a streamlined approach to reach a wider audience. With their debut in the inaugural T10 tournament, they aim to build a thriving cricket brand in the country.

Kamran Awan is determined to build a strong and successful cricket brand, bringing the passion of the sport to the USA. His ultimate goal is to see cricket featured on American sports channels, allowing the American public to enjoy the game on their TV screens.

Beyond cricket promotion, Muhammad Kamran Awan’s endeavors extend to fostering cultural exchange, with co-owners actively supporting talented Pakistani cricketers to showcase their skills on the international stage. Their visionary and determined approach plays a crucial role in shaping Pakistan’s cricketing achievements in the United States.

Kamran’s deep-rooted passion for cricket since childhood has driven him to bring the sports into American homes. Through the franchise, he aspires to popularize cricket across America and create a favorite pastime. Additionally, this initiative opens doors for growth and publicity opportunities for international cricketers worldwide, making it a mutually beneficial endeavor in the vast American sports market.

Their collective ambition is to propel the team to great success in the realm of American cricket, promoting the sports and creating ample growth opportunities for international players within the USA’s sports market.

T10 cricket, also referred to as Ten10 cricket, is a shortened version of the game. In this format, two teams engage in a single innings, restricted to ten overs (60 legal balls) per side, making the game typically last around 90 minutes.

The T10 League in the United Arab Emirates introduced this format during its opening season in December 2017. In May 2020, the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially approved and sanctioned the league.

US Masters T10 League launched in Texas.

The T10 format has gained immense popularity in the USA, attracting legendary former cricketers to compete.