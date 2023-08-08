PTI expresses concerns over caretaker government consultation

Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi, voiced his apprehensions on Tuesday, stating that the party was not being consulted regarding the formation of the caretaker government.

He suggested that these actions might be indicative of attempts to postpone the impending election.

Qureshi’s remarks were made outside the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court, where he engaged with the media.

He addressed the current situation regarding the caretaker government, raising concerns about the lack of involvement of PTI in the consultation process.

He mentioned that as the assemblies are scheduled to be dissolved on August 9, the PTI had not received any communication or consultation regarding the selection of the interim government.

Touching upon the recent verdict in the Toshakhana case, Qureshi remarked the importance of decisions being aligned with the principles of law and the constitution. He stressed the necessity for a just and fair legal process that upholds the integrity of the judicial system.

Qureshi expressed his belief in the appeal process, expressing optimism that justice would prevail in this case.

He highlighted the possibility that the court’s decision might be temporarily suspended, underscoring the party’s resolve to seek due process within the legal framework.