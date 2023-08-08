Ex-ISI DG Faiz Hameed’s brother to be investigated on corruption charges

The anti-corruption authorities have decided to take action against former Chakwal naib tehsildar Najaf Hameed Khan, the brother of former ISI DG retired Gen Faiz Hameed.

During his posting in Chakwal, Najaf has been accused of misappropriation in the land transfer fees.

The anti-corruption department has started an investigation against him.

There is evidence of irregularities worth hundreds of millions of rupees against Najaf Hameed in Chakwal, the anti-corruption sources said.

They further said evidence has also been found of embezzlement in excise duty, registry fees and withholding tax deductions.

Irregularities in land transfer fees in the land record centres of five mauzas of Chakwal have come to light, as per the sources.

An audit of all the land transfer fees in nine mauzas of Chakwal has also been started, the anti-corruption sources further said.

They added that all the land transfers from June 2021 to February 2023 were being investigated.

During initial scrutiny, it has been found that the fee challans of more than 60 land transfers were not present in the records.

During investigation, five patwaris deposited Rs2 million from the embezzled land transfer fees, the sources said.

Najaf Hameed served as a naib tehsildar in Chakwal, but was removed earlier this year in February.