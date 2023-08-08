Ferry service launched to offer scenic river views between Sukkur, Rohri

Sukkur residents can now embark on a leisurely journey along the picturesque Indus River, as the district council unveils an exciting new ferry service.

This initiative promises to provide locals with an enchanting opportunity to explore the river’s beauty and connect Sukkur with Rohri city through a unique boat experience.

The eagerly anticipated ferry service, initiated by the district council, sets the stage for memorable experiences on the tranquil waters of the Indus River. By bringing together Sukkur and Rohri through a network of boats, this venture not only offers an alternative mode of transportation but also opens up avenues for residents and tourists to embrace the natural beauty of the region.

The District Council Chairman expressed his enthusiasm about the project, revealing that a total of six boats have been commissioned for the ferry service.

As part of the initiative, the district council has also established huts along the Indus River, providing individuals with idyllic spots to relax.

Local residents have welcomed the ferry service and the accompanying huts as a refreshing addition to their recreational options.