Punjab govt notifies revised hike in salaries, pensions

Officials employed in grades 1 to 16 are set to receive a substantial 35pc increase
Danish Munir Aug 08, 2023
In a significant move, the Punjab caretaker government on Tuesday announced a series of salary increases for government officials across various grades, addressing the long-standing demands of public servants.

The decision comes after persistent protests and advocacy by government employees for a raise in their salaries, signaling a positive development in the ongoing dialogue between the authorities and the workforce.

Under the newly issued notification, officials employed in grades 1 to 16 are set to receive a substantial 35 per cent increase in their salaries, while employees in grades 17 to 22 will see their salaries boosted by 30 per cent.

In addition, the provincial government has given the green light for a 17.5 per cent increase in pensions, aimed at improving the financial well-being of retired government servants.

