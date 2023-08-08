Appeal filed in IHC against Imran Khan’s sentence in Toshakhana case

An appeal has been filed in the Islamabad High Court against PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s sentence in the Toshakhana case.

The appeal maintains that the trial court verdict against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case is against the law and should be annulled.

The former prime minister’s sentence should be suspended until a decision on the central plea and the Imran Khan be released, it has been pleaded.

The PTI chief’s lawyers Khawaja Haris and Gohar Ali Khan filed the appeal on his behalf.

Later, the high court allotted a number to Imran Khan’s appeal after removing objections to it.

The PTI chief has sought to fix his appeal challenging the Toshakhana case verdict for hearing tomorrow.

Khan was arrested at the weekend and whisked to jail after being found guilty in one of the more than 200 cases he has faced since being ousted from office by a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

Unless overturned, the conviction will rule him out of contesting the upcoming elections.

“We’ve submitted an appeal… our plea requests a temporary suspension of the trial court’s ruling and seeks bail,” Khan’s lawyer Gohar Khan told AFP.

“The court will take up the case tomorrow and because the sentence is short we hope that Imran Khan will be granted bail in (several) weeks’ time.”

Another of his lawyers warned authorities would try to delay the process.

“Currently there is no rule of law in Pakistan, we are rushing from one court to another,” said Mishal Yousafzai.

On Monday, Khan’s spokesman Raoof Hasan told AFP he was being held “in deplorable conditions not fit for any human”.

“But he is in good spirits… he said to ‘tell the people that I will not compromise on my principles’.”

Appeal to transfer to Adiala Jail

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman’s application for transferring him from Attock Jail to Adiala in Rawalpindi will be re-fixed for hearing tomorrow after being allotted a number. The Islamabad High Court issued orders in this regard.

The court also removed the objections to the application.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat appeared in the court of Chief Justice Aamir Farooq.

The CJ asked the lawyer to tell the court about the law on jails and he will issue an order accordingly.

“Keep in mind that only the facilities mentioned in the jail rules will be ordered,” he remarked.

He added that the court should be informed in two to three days of the lawyers who want to meet Imran Khan and an order will be issued accordingly.

The lawyer pleaded that the PTI chairman’s wife and lawyers should be allowed to meet him.

The IHC Registrar’s Office had raised objections to the application.

The petition has sought to declare the detention in Attock Jail illegal. It also sought to provide ‘A Class’ facilities to Imran Khan in the jail.

The PTI chief has also sought to be examined by his personal physician Dr Faisal Sultan.