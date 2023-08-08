ACE summons former VC IUB Athar Mahboob today

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has summoned the former Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Dr Athar Mahboob today in connection with three separate cases involving allegations of abuse of authority and corruption.

The former VC has been directed to appear before the anti-corruption authorities today to address the charges brought against him.

A spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Establishment revealed that Dr. Athar Mahboob is facing serious accusations, including the illegal recruitment of junior clerks and staff members during his tenure.

It is alleged that he unlawfully appointed 197 junior clerks and a staggering 983 junior staff members, with claims of irregularities and illegal age relaxations being granted during the recruitment process.

In a startling revelation, the former vice chancellor has also been accused of awarding a lucrative furniture contract worth a substantial 308 million rupees for the university’s academic block to favored contractors.

The spokesperson emphasised that the contract was allegedly given without proper competitive bidding, raising concerns about potential favoritism and financial impropriety.

Further allegations against DrAthar Mahboob include the unauthorized acquisition of private vehicles on rent, bypassing established administrative procedures.

The ACE spokesperson indicated that the former VC reportedly made advance payments totaling approximately 5 million rupees to his staff, a move that has come under scrutiny for potential misuse of university funds.

In another concerning development, it has been disclosed that Punjab allocated a staggering 8 billion rupees to a preferred firm for seven different schemes, all in violation of the Public Private Partnership Rules. This revelation has ignited concerns over transparency and accountability in financial dealings involving public funds.