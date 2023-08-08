IPP President pledges tangible solutions with ‘realistic commitments’

In a resolute display of leadership, Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan Tuesday unequivocally committed to delivering “substantial and actionable solutions through a pragmatic approach”.

While addressing a special Q&A session with a delegation of young doctors, Abdul Aleem Khan vowed to provide 10 million jobs, promising a results-oriented agenda that seeks to address pressing challenges with effective and practical measures.

Underlining the need for a paradigm shift in political leadership, Mr. Khan criticized the selection of leaders like Usman Buzdar, former Chief Minister of Punjab, asserting that the nation deserved better than intentionally corrupt and incompetent representatives.

Referring to Shaukat Khanum Hospital, he emphasized that his party’s approach aims to replicate their success at a larger scale.

He also shared insights into the challenges of civil service versus a comfortable life, urging the youth to consider public service as a form of worship.

“When politics is regarded as devotion, no higher form of public service exists,” he said.

Furthermore, Abdul Aleem Khan said that his party would launch a special membership program for youth.