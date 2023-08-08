PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to confer tomorrow on caretaker prime minister selection

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz are scheduled to convene tomorrow (Wednesday) for a key meeting aimed at finalising the appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

However, the meeting, initially slated for today (Tuesday), had to be rescheduled due to Raja Riaz’s busy schedule.

During this meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to engage in decisive discussions with opposition leader Raja Riaz, focusing on the selection process for caretaker PM.

Both leaders are expected to put forth three potential names for the caretaker prime minister position. Following the meeting, the selected candidate’s name will be officially disclosed to the public.

The process leading to the designation of the caretaker prime minister is now entering its conclusive stages, with PML-N’s supreme leader, Nawaz Sharif, finalizing the nominee’s identity.

In a series of consultations, Nawaz Sharif engaged in dialogues with prominent political figures, including Asif Ali Zardari and Fazlur Rehman, to discuss and deliberate over the choice of the caretaker prime minister.

Following the consultations, Nawaz Sharif forwarded three names to PM Shahbaz Sharif. however, he had instructed that the selected name should not be disclosed until a meeting with the opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) suggested the name of Kamran Tessori as a potential candidate for the caretaker prime minister position.