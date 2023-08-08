Insider report discloses jaw-dropping information about Google Pixel 8 series

Despite Google’s silence regarding the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro during the I/O developer conference three months back, these upcoming high-end devices have hardly remained shrouded in secrecy.

Preceding and following the I/O 2023 event, a plethora of details and even device images have surfaced across the internet.

However, certain aspects still await discussion, unveiling, and official confirmation ahead of their anticipated launch, likely slated for October.

Storage variety for all

Observers of recent rumour mills might have caught wind of talk about two primary Pixel 8 Pro versions.

But, there’s good news for those who appreciate storage options, as the reliable Roland Quandt of WinFuture brings forth information of a third configuration.

According to the information sourced from a “dealer data” viewed by Quandt, Google’s forthcoming offering will offer internal storage of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB.

It seems the company is continuing its strategy from the Pixel 7 Pro, with these variants being akin to what’s currently available for purchase.

This includes the generous 512GB option, which is expected to persist. On the flip side, the regular Pixel 8 might only provide 128GB and 256GB options, aligning with Google’s objective of affordability.

Three confirmed colours, one potential addition

While official confirmation can only come from the manufacturer, it appears almost certain that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will sport three distinct paint finishes.

Both Roland Quandt and Android Authority refer to these colours as “Licorice”, “Peony”, and “Haze” for the Pixel 8, and “Licorice”, “Porcelain”, and “Sky” for the larger Pixel 8 Pro.

While the exact visual representation remains to be seen, these names imply a black shade, a white hue, and a light blue tone, respectively. As for “Haze,” it invites curiosity, as its exact nature is uncertain.

While speculation initially suggested a fourth colour option named “Jade” for both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, this detail doesn’t appear in the latest report.

This omission could signify limited availability in specific markets or possibly Google’s decision to stick with three hues. More clarity can be expected during the anticipated October launch events. Until then, we await official confirmation from the company.