Investment Board reconstituted under PM Shehbaz’s leadership

In a significant move aimed at bolstering economic growth and fostering private-sector participation, the Investment Board has been reconstituted under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A formal notification has been issued, detailing the inclusion of 25 prominent private sector members and key government officials within the revamped board.

The reconstitution of the Investment Board comes as part of the government’s commitment to invigorate the economy through strategic investments and innovative partnerships. With Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the helm, the board is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s economic landscape.

Among the 25 private sector members included in the board are leaders and representatives from a diverse array of industries, ranging from finance and commerce to energy and information technology.

The Investment Board’s composition also underscores cross-ministerial cooperation, with Finance, Board of Investment, Commerce, Energy, and Information Technology Ministers serving as integral members.

Additionally, Ministers of External Affairs and Industries and Production have also been appointed as investment board members, signaling a concerted effort to align the board’s goals with various government priorities.

Key government officials have also been entrusted with roles on the board. The Secretary of the Investment Board, the Governor of the State Bank, and the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBA) are among the distinguished figures who will contribute their expertise to the board’s activities.

According to the official notification, 13 board members are associated with significant industrial players in the country.