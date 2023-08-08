PM unveils ‘health insurance card’ for working journalists

In a significant step towards improving healthcare access for journalists, media workers, and artists, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday launched the Health Insurance Card initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier termed the insurance scheme a “revolutionary initiative” in the field of journalism.

The Health Insurance Card initiative is set to benefit thousands of journalists, media workers, and artists across the country. Under this scheme, beneficiaries will be able to avail free healthcare facilities worth up to Rs1.5 million per year in 1200 hospitals.

“It is the first time that a health insurance scheme has been initiated for the working journalists and the artists,” he said.

The Prime Minister also announced the establishment of a special fund under which the journalists losing their lives during the line of duty will each be paid four million rupees.

He said a decision to this effect was taken after consultations with the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The launching ceremony also marked the unveiling of the Pakistan Code, a Digital Repository of Federal Intangibles app and website.

The Prime Minister said this will help the public easily access all types of federal laws.