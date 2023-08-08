ECP directs PTI to submit response in intra-party polls case till Aug 15

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit a response to the intra-party polls case by August 15.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case while PTI’s Barrister Gohar appeared before the commission.

At the outset of the hearing, Barrister Gohar appealed to the ECP, expressing the need for additional time due to a pressing engagement at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) scheduled for the same day.

“I have to appear before IHC today in an important case, please grant me more time to submit a response,” Barrister Gohar implored at the onset of the hearing.

Acknowledging the request, the Election Commission of Pakistan acceded to Barrister Gohar’s plea, resulting in the adjournment of the hearing until August 15.

The PTI’s legal counsel has been instructed to provide the party’s comprehensive response during the forthcoming session.

The background of the case centers around the PTI’s obligation to conduct intra-party polls, with the original deadline set for June 13, 2021. Upon the party’s request, an extension was granted until June 13 of the current year. The ECP underscored that a final notification was dispatched in June 2022, and any further delay is untenable.