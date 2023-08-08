IUB VC addresses drugs scandal controversy

Amidst swirling controversies, the Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Dr. Naveed Akhtar, commented that the drugs and video scandal might not be as colossal as it has been portrayed.

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, VC Dr Naveed Akhtar referenced the stance of Punjab’s caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also opined that the incident might not be as extensive as it has been sensationalized on various social media platforms.

The Vice-Chancellor echoed this sentiment, indicating that the prevailing narrative surrounding the scandal might not entirely align with the actual situation at the university.

Addressing the allegations head-on, Dr. Akhtar pointed out that not all information circulating about the scandal should be considered as absolute truth while there might be some underlying facts to the allegations, the proliferation of misleading or fabricated videos on social media has contributed to a distorted view of the events.

Furthermore, Dr Akhtar stressed that if law enforcement agencies have concrete evidence that a significant number of university students are involved in drug-related activities, the university administration stands prepared to cooperate fully with the authorities.

“However the scope of the issue might not encompass the entire student body.”

Instead, he suggested that a limited number of students might be implicated in such activities.