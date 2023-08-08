The ancient puzzle of how the Egyptians managed to shift massive pyramid stones has finally been cracked, dispelling notions of extraterrestrial intervention.

As history’s sands have obscured the method, a team of archaeologists has brought forth an intriguing theory. Rather than relying on intergalactic help, the ancient civilisation harnessed the power of their surroundings to move colossal stone slabs.

The monumental achievement becomes even more astounding when you grasp that The Great Pyramid alone comprises over 2.3 million limestone and granite blocks, each tipping the scales at a minimum of two tons.

Constructed almost 4,500 years ago, the veil over the secret of the ‘Seventh Wonder’ appeared destined to remain untouched.

The spark that ignited this revelation was an unexpected source – a fragment of papyrus retrieved from the Red Sea.

Within the parchment’s narrative lies the account of ‘Merer,’ an official tasked with ferrying limestone along the Nile to a construction site in Giza.

Reflecting on the breakthrough, Ms Shiesha expressed her intrigue, affirming, “I was so interested because this confirms that the transport of the pyramid’s building materials were moved over water.”

Though the waterway may have faded into history, the researcher behind the study believes this find will pave the way to unveil more pyramid secrets, such as the intricate art of elevating the stones.

She conveyed to the New York Times, “Knowing more about the environment can solve part of the enigma of the pyramids’ construction.”

With anticipation, we await the continued unravelling of these ancient marvels, hopeful that their secrets will not remain buried for much longer.