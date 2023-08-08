Shortage of diagnostic injections strains hospitals, leaves patients in limbo

Government hospitals across Punjab, including Faisalabad, are grappling with a severe shortage of essential diagnostic injections used for the diagnosis of infectious diseases.

This scarcity has left thousands of patients in a precarious situation, as accurate disease diagnosis is a pivotal step in their treatment journey.

The injections in question are integral components of diagnostic procedures such as CT scans, CT angiography, and MRI tests.

These tests play a crucial role in identifying and understanding various health conditions, aiding medical professionals in crafting effective treatment plans for patients. However, the unavailability of these injections has created a major setback in the healthcare system.

As a result of this troubling scarcity, patients who are desperate for proper diagnoses have been pushed to explore the black market. Reports suggest that a diagnostic injection, which normally costs around 2500 rupees, is now being sold on the black market for a staggering seven thousand rupees.

According to some patients, these alternative injections are being acquired from external sources at exorbitant prices, with reports suggesting costs ranging from six to seven thousand rupees per injection.

Dr. Zafar, the Medical Superintendent of a hospital, spoke out about the widespread shortage of these alternative injections. He emphasized that this issue extends beyond just one hospital, affecting numerous healthcare facilities across the region.

In response, the Secretary of Health has assured citizens that efforts are being made to procure these injections centrally and distribute them to all hospitals in Punjab. This commitment is aimed at alleviating the suffering of patients and restoring faith in the government’s ability to provide essential healthcare services.