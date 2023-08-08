Footage shows Rizwana being brought to bus stand to ‘hand over’ to mother

The CCTV footage of Rizwana, the teen domestic worker tortured by the wife of an Islamabad civil judge, being brought to a bus stand allegedly to hand her over to her mother has come to the fore.

The footage was submitted by Somia Asim’s lawyers in the court.

According to the CCTV footage, Rizwana’s mother takes her into custody at the bus stand.

On July 23, Rizwana could be seen leaving a private housing society at 6:57pm.

At 8:09pm, the vehicle reaches a private bus stand, as per the CCTV footage, where Rizwana’s mother could be seen.

At the request of Rizwana’s mother Shamim, the bus is brought closer to the bench. A person then picks up the young girl and makes her sit in the bus.

Moreover, the CCTV footage shows that the vehicle that brought Rizwana to the bus stand stays there, while her mother Shamim gets inside the car, and returns after 10 minutes.

After an hour and 37 minutes, Rizwana and her mother Shamim depart from the bus stand.

During this time, the minor could be seen in the CCTV footage sitting at the bus stand.

At 8:25pm, the girl could be seen drinking water from her own hands. Coming closer to her mother, she could also be seen lying motionless.

During the time they stayed at the bus stand, the girl’s mother could be seen constantly using her mobile phone. She could be seen contacting some people.

Meanwhile, according to the FIR in the case, the girl’s mother had gone to the judge’s house to pick up her daughter.