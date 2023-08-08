Ex-lawmakers from Sheikhupura, Narowal join IPP

In a significant development, influential political figures from Narowal, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib on Tuesday have officially aligned themselves with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

In a demonstration of their allegiance, a delegation hailing from Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib, led by Mian Khalid Mehmood, included prominent personalities such as Munir Alam Siddiqui, Ayaz Khan, Muhammad Khalil, Seth Islam, and Babar Bhatti from Sheikhupura. Notably, Rai Khalil, the Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League- Q (PML-Q) from Nankana Sahib, and Syed Kaleem Hyder Shah, conveyed their unwavering confidence in the leadership of Jahangir Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan as they declared their support for the IPP.

In parallel, another significant delegation, spearheaded by Usman Rasheed and accompanied by former ticket holder Chaudhry Sajjad Mahis, convened for a momentous meeting with Jahangir Tareen. During the meeting, their decision to join the IPP was formally announced, marking a new chapter in their political journey.

Jahangir Tareen, the leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, underscored the party’s unwavering dedication to the welfare of the common citizen.

Tareen stated, “Our manifesto has been meticulously crafted to place the relief and well-being of the general public at the forefront of our agenda.” The addition of influential figures from diverse regions to the IPP’s ranks serves as a testament to its expanding resonance and appeal across the nation.

Radiating enthusiasm, Tareen warmly welcomed the surge of political support, emphasizing, “We extend a hearty welcome to a political contingent of significant magnitude, extending beyond the bounds of Narowal.