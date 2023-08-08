Rupee continues downward slide against dollar in interbank trading

The American dollar continued its upward flight against the Pakistani rupee for the second consecutive day and reached Rs287.91 at the closing time in interbank trading with an increase of 48 paisas.

On Tuesday morning, the dollar gained 57 paisas in the interbank market and attained a value of Rs288, as per currency dealers.

Earlier today, the mighty currency had opened the day with a jump of 26 paisas and began being traded at Rs287.70 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the greenback saw a rise of Re1 and is being traded at Rs296.

The difference between the rate of the US dollar in the interbank and open markets has started to widen.

The difference between the two rates of the American currency has reached Rs8.

The International Monetary Fund has asked to keep the difference in the rate of dollar in the currency market at 1.25%.

On Monday, the US dollar continued to gain strength against the rupee, as it gained 53 paisas.

After a 53-paisa increase in the interbank market, the dollar traded at Rs287.50.

In the open market, the dollar saw a massive rise of Rs2 and reached Rs294 against the rupee, as per currency dealers.