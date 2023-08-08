Rupee continues downward slide against dollar

The American dollar continued its upward flight against the Pakistani rupee for the second consecutive day.

On Tuesday morning, the dollar gained 57 paisas in the interbank market and attained a value of Rs288, as per currency dealers.

Earlier today, the mighty currency had opened the day with a jump of 26 paisas and began being traded at Rs287.70 in the interbank market.

On Monday, the US dollar continued to gain strength against the rupee, as it gained 53 paisas.

After a 53-paisa increase in the interbank market, the dollar traded at Rs287.50.

In the open market, the dollar saw a massive rise of Rs2 and reached Rs294 against the rupee, as per currency dealers.