Google search introduces grammar correction

Many individuals rely on Google Search to correct their spelling, as the tool assists by suggesting searches and rectifying numerous typos.

Yet, when it comes to grammar, people often turn to browser extensions like Grammarly to ensure proper sentence structure and phrasing.

However, a transformation is underway, as Google aims to encompass all things related to literacy.

In recent times, Google has introduced a grammar-checking feature designed to assist users in identifying and rectifying grammatical errors within their sentences and phrases (as per 9to5Google).

Powered by AI, the tool comes with a recognition that its accuracy might not be flawless. To enhance its effectiveness, a Feedback option accompanies the grammar checker, enabling users to report inaccuracies.

To activate the grammar checker, users simply input a sentence or phrase into the Google Search bar, appending a modifier such as “grammar check,” “check grammar,” or “grammar checker.” Upon completing the grammar check and deeming the text error-free, a dedicated “Grammar Check” section emerges within the search results, complete with a comforting green checkmark. Conversely, Google rectifies any mistakes and underscores the modifications made.

It’s essential to note that this functionality exclusively functions with the English language and will not address sentences involving:

Harmful content

Harassing content

Hateful content

Medical content

Sexually explicit content

Terrorist content

Violence and gore

Vulgar language and profanity

Currently, it performs effectively with a single sentence, but typically refrains from checking grammar if you input more than one sentence.

Although it took a few attempts, we managed to make it work with two very brief sentences.

Following a solitary sentence, Google appears to transition directly to search results, even when the term “grammar check” is included in the search query.

Competing with comprehensive tools like the Grammarly app, which offers free usage and can review entire pages, might be challenging for Google.

This particular tool seems to prioritize convenience over replacing an English teacher. Nonetheless, it adds another valuable facet to Google Search’s array of features.

In the past week alone, the company has integrated inline sources into SGE, unveiled an enhanced search experience for Chrome users, and provided new privacy tools to manage how our information appears in Search results.