Abducted doctor found dead in Jhang

Dr. Umar Rafiq, the doctor who was kidnapped three days ago in Jhang has been found dead in a river, sparking outrage among the medical community and local residents.

According to details, Dr. Umar Rafiq was abducted from his clinic by unknown assailants from his private clinic in Waryamwala, Shorkot in Jhang.

Authorities have reported that after killing Dr. Umar, the perpetrators callously disposed of his body in the Jhang canal.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

The medical fraternity, led by the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), has expressed deep reservations over the preliminary police investigation.

Doctors and medical professionals have rallied behind the demand for stricter action against the culprits and have also called for the inclusion of terrorism provisions in the First Information Report (FIR).