May 9 riots: Interim bails on Qureshi, Asad, Imran’s sisters extended

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore has extended the interim bails of PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar and former minister Fawad Chaudhry in six cases of May 9 violence and riots, including arson at the Corps Commander House.

The interim bails of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were also extended.

The proceedings were conducted by ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar.

Advocate Rana Mudassar told the court that the suspects have joined the investigation.

He asked the court to confirm the interim bails of the suspects.

He also told the court that Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Asad Umar were not involved in any incident.

The suspects reached the court on the expiry of their interim bail.

The court has sought the case record from the police.