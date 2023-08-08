Clash between student organizations forces suspension of educational activities at UoB

Amid escalating tensions between two student organizations, all educational activities have been abruptly suspended at the University of Balochistan today (Tuesday).

The university administration announced the suspension following a clash that erupted between the rival groups on Monday, leaving seven students injured, all of whom were promptly transferred to the nearby Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

According to the university authorities, classes were canceled for the day of the incident, and the suspension of academic activities will continue until the situation is deemed safe and conducive for learning.

Furthermore, the administration has issued a directive for all male students residing in university hostels to vacate the premises immediately.

The decision to suspend all academic activities was made in the interest of safeguarding the well-being of the university’s community and to prevent any further escalation of tensions.