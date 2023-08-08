May 9 riots case: Imran Khan’s interim bail extended till Aug 11

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore accepted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s application for one-day exemption from appearance, and also extended his interim bail till August 11 in at least five cases of May 9 vandalism.

The court announced the verdict reserved earlier in the day.

The application was filed on behalf of Imran Khan’s lawyer in the case of vandalism and arson at the Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9.

The petitioner’s lawyer pleaded that the PTI chief has been arrested. Lawyer Salman Safdar further hoped his client’s sentence would be suspended in a week.

The ATC judge remarked that the lawyer was very hopeful of the appeal being fixed for hearing and Imran Khan’s sentence being suspended.

The lawyer said the PTI chief wants to appear in court, but the situation was such that he was unable to.

Lawyer Burhan Moazzam asked the court to issue a protection order for the petitioner.

The judge asked what the government side thought of it.

Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah said the law was very clear, and asked the judge to reject the bail.

The PTI chairman will soon enjoy his freedom, Barrister Safdar said, adding his client has been appearing in court regularly.

Moreover, the interim bails of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in the same cases were extended till August 17.