WhatsApp upgrades group voice chats with new feature

WhatsApp’s most recent update introduces a new feature that allows users to easily join and leave group voice conversations. This addition presents a fresh way to interact within the platform’s expanding capabilities.

In the previous year, WhatsApp had rolled out several enhancements to enhance the overall experience of sending voice messages. Now, the focus is on group engagement.

A beta version of “voice chats,” which enables ongoing audio discussions among multiple participants, has been introduced by the messaging app.

Earlier this year, a glimpse of this feature was noticed under the name “audio chats,” although limited details were available at the time.

It’s worth noting that while the concept might seem similar, this update functions differently from initiating a conventional group call. Instead, it brings forth a vibe reminiscent of Discord, providing a distinct experience when compared to the usual process of calling friends.

Users who possess the update will observe a waveform symbol located in the top right corner of their group chat interface. By selecting the icon, a group voice chat is initiated.

This action prompts the appearance of a microphone icon on the left and a red “X” on the right, indicating that the voice chat is active. For others within the group, notifications function as they would for regular messages, without causing their phones to ring audibly.

They will be greeted with a banner atop the chat box, conveying the current number of participants engaged in conversation and offering them the choice to join.

Security-wise, the voice chats benefit from end-to-end encryption, upholding the same level of privacy as other messages sent through the platform.

Notably, if a voice chat remains inactive for an hour, it will automatically cease. Presently, the availability of WhatsApp voice chat is limited to Android users partaking in the beta version, but wider access is anticipated in the forthcoming days.