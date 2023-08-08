Imran’s arrest saga Pakistan’s internal affair, reiterates US

The US State Department avoid commenting on former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest in Toshakhana criminal case and reiterated that the matter remains an exclusive internal affair of Pakistan.

State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller in a response to a question asked during press briefing on Monday about the US government’s stance on Imran Khan’s detention.

The spox said the US will continue to call for the respect of democratic principles, human rights, and rule of law in Pakistan, as they do around the world.

“We believe that Mr Khan’s arrest is an internal matter for Pakistan,” he said.

When confronted with criticism over what some perceive as a restrained and understated US reaction, Mr. Miller responded, “Primarily, I’ll leave it to individuals to describe the response using various interpretations.”

However, he went on to say, “In my view, our response to both this arrest and prior detentions has remained steady and unequivocal throughout – we’ve consistently maintained that these are matters internal to Pakistan.”

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Khan was arrested for the second time in three months from his Zaman Park residence, moments after the Islamabad sessions court sentenced him to three-year imprisonment and disqualified him for five years in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The deposed premier was transferred to Attock Jail as part of his detention where his medical examination was conducted.

Following this, the chairman will be subsequently moved to Adala Jail, as per the information provided by the sources.