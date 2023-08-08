FIA summons Imran Khan’s lawyer over controversial Facebook posts

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Naeem Panjotha, over alleged fake Facebook posts targeting Judge Humayun Dilawar.

According to the FIA notice, PTI Chairman’s legal representative, Naeem Panjotha, has been directed to appear before the Cybercrime Wing on August 8 at 10 am.

This action comes after the Islamabad High Court initiated an inquiry into the contentious Facebook posts attributed to Judge Humayun Dilawar. Subsequently, the FIA has launched its own investigation into the matter.

It is mentioning here that Naeem Haider Panjotha is actively involved in several legal cases against PTI chairman Imran Khan, which includes the Toshakhana case.