Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

FIA summons Imran Khan’s lawyer over controversial Facebook posts

Action comes after IHC initiated an inquiry into the contentious Facebook posts attributed to Judge Humayun Dilawar
Qamarul Munawar Aug 08, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Naeem Panjotha, over alleged fake Facebook posts targeting Judge Humayun Dilawar.

According to the FIA notice, PTI Chairman’s legal representative, Naeem Panjotha, has been directed to appear before the Cybercrime Wing on August 8 at 10 am.

This action comes after the Islamabad High Court initiated an inquiry into the contentious Facebook posts attributed to Judge Humayun Dilawar. Subsequently, the FIA has launched its own investigation into the matter.

It is mentioning here that Naeem Haider Panjotha is actively involved in several legal cases against PTI chairman Imran Khan, which includes the Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan

federal investigation agency

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

Naeem Haider Panjotha

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular