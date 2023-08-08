Rana Sanaullah hints at delay in elections

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday while indicating that elections under the new constituencies could take place by February or March underlined that adhering to the constitutional requirement for constituencies is essential.

In an exclusive conversation in Samaa TV program “Redline with Talat”, he highlighted that the choice for the caretaker prime minister is still pending.

The minister noted that the final decision might be reached by tomorrow and suggested that a previously unmentioned name could emerge. He also mentioned Hafeez Sheikh as a credible economist.

Regarding census, he acknowledged that there were concerns from the merged districts in Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the census has been embraced through consensus. He underscored that safeguarding the national interest remains paramount.

Regarding the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Rana Sanaullah stated that Imran Khan did not resist during the arrest, contradicting claims of any altercation. He also commented on the conditions of imprisonment, clarifying that jail cells lack luxury and resemble basic accommodations.

The minister concluded by highlighting that his own experience involved being confined to a cell, without the amenities of a five-star hotel, indicating that such conditions are adequate for detainees.