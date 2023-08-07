Two levies personnel martyred in armed attack in Balochistan

Two Levies personnel embraced martyrdom and three injured during an exchange of fire with miscreants in an operation occurred in Loralai division in Balochistan.

The incident occurred in Rara Sham area in tehsil Musakhail of the district Loralai in south eastern province Balochistan. It is a mountainous area over the ranges of Sulaiman Mountain Range.

The martyred levies personnel were identified as Zaman Khan Shamarzai and Khaliq Zaman Shah of Rara Sham.

The martyred levies personnel conducted a raid in the Rara Sham area of the district.

As per reports, robbers who were hiding in the nearby mountains opened fire on the levies, which left two levies personnel dead on the spot and injured others.

Levies Officer Tauqeer Shah wounded in the attack levies Jumadar Tauqeer Shah was seriously injured in the attack.

The bodies of the levies personnel were shifted to the Rara Sham hospital.

The security forces launched search operation in the area.

As per reports, the levies rushed the injured levies Jumadar to the Dera Ghazi Khan Punjab for medical treatment.

Musakhail deputy commissioner and other high-ups took serious notice of the incident.