Shae Gill aims to rise above mediocrity through music

From ‘Pasoori’ to Originals: Shae Gill shares her journey, dreams, and struggles in the music industry

Shae Gill, the talented singer known for hits like “Pasoori” and “Sukoon,” is determined to exceed the boundaries of her current success and achieve more in the world of music.

In a candid interview with BBC News Punjabi, Shae, whose real name is Anushay, discussed her journey from humble beginnings to finding fame and the challenges she faces as a rising star in the music industry.

Gill expressed gratitude for the breakthrough provided by “Pasoori,” which not only catapulted her into the limelight but also granted her financial independence. She emphasized the importance of women’s financial empowerment and how her success has allowed her to make decisions independently.

Reflecting on her debut in Coke Studio with “Pasoori,” Gill recounted how her expressive singing style caught the attention of Xulfi, leading to her collaboration with Ali Sethi.

Despite her achievements, she admitted struggling with imposter syndrome but expressed her determination to embrace her place in the industry.

Looking ahead, Gill aims to release an original song, acknowledging the pressure to do so while striving for a balance that doesn’t overwhelm her creative process. She discussed her evolution from battling stage fright to drawing energy from the audience during performances.

Regarding her musical preferences, Gill expressed an open-mindedness to different genres except for extreme heavy metal. She shared her childhood dream of becoming a singer inspired by artists like Hannah Montana.

While fame has its perks, Shae Gill admitted she is still adjusting to the paparazzi aspect of it, valuing her ability to enjoy simple pleasures like visiting the mall. She expressed her desire to create meaningful music and positively impact society. Gill acknowledged her current status as a “mediocre” singer, indicating her ambition to evolve and improve in the future.

With a journey that includes challenges, dreams, and aspirations, Shae Gill remains focused on her goal to make a mark in the music industry and contribute positively to the world through her artistry.