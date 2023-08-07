Tamannaah Bhatia poses for selfie with enthusiastic fan who breached security

A heartwarming video capturing the grace and humility of actress Tamannaah Bhatia has gone viral.

The video shows Tamannaah leaving an event in Kerala when an enthusiastic fan managed to breach security to meet her.

Despite the security’s intervention, Tamannaah stayed composed, extended her hand for a handshake, and even posed for a selfie with the fan.

Dressed in an elegant green sari and pink blouse adorned with intricate embroidery, Tamannaah was seen waving to her fans while surrounded by heavy security. As she exited the event venue, a fan leapt over the barricade and attempted to greet her. Although security swiftly pulled the fan back, Tamannaah’s calm demeanour prevailed.

She explained the situation to the security, reassured the eager fan, and went on to shake his hand and take a selfie together. Her gesture showcased her grounded and approachable nature, earning her applause from both the live audience and social media users.

The incident sparked discussions online, with many praising Tamannaah for her kind response. However, some users also highlighted the importance of maintaining security measures at such events to ensure the safety of both celebrities and fans.

Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her acting prowess and endearing personality, will soon be seen in Nelson’s Tamil black comedy action film “Jailer,” starring alongside the legendary Rajinikanth. The actress’s ability to handle the situation with grace and compassion reflects her commitment to her fans and her genuine connection with them.