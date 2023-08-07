Vettori replaces Lara as IPL Hyderabad coach

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has joined Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad as head coach in place of West Indies batting great Brian Lara, the team announced on Monday.

Vettori – who represented the Kiwis in 113 Tests, 295 one-day and 34 T20 internationals – previously coached Bangalore in the IPL, and also took up coaching roles with the Australia and Bangladesh men’s teams.

Lara ended his two-year association with Hyderabad after the 2016 champions finished bottom of the 10-team table this year in the T20 tournament.

“Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours,” the franchise said on Twitter, which has been rebranded as “X”.