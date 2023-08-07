Haibatullah Akhunzada labels attacks on Pakistan as “haram”

Haibatullah Akhunzada, the supreme leader of Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, labeled cross-border attacks including those on Pakistan as “haram” or forbidden under Islam.

During recent bilateral discussions , senior Taliban leaders conveyed a decree from Hibatullah Akhundzada to Pakistani officials, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to preventing any threats originating from Afghan soil against neighboring nations, highly placed official sources in Islamabad disclosed this significant development to US media.

Read Also: Rising terrorism: Pakistan’s special envoy due in Kabul to convey strong message about TTP

The matter prominently featured during the three-day meetings held last month in Kabul by Asif Durrani, the special representative on Afghanistan, and his delegation. They engaged with prominent Taliban figures including Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.

The visit coincided with a surge in lethal attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians, with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claiming responsibility for orchestrating much of the violence. This heightened security concern underscores the imperative for strategic dialogues between Afghan and Pakistani officials to address shared security challenges.

A senior Pakistani official, speaking anonymously, revealed that discussions in Kabul primarily centered around the TTP’s bases and activities in Afghanistan. Haibatullah’s edicts hold sway over groups that pledge allegiance to him, and his decree unequivocally states that attacking Pakistan is forbidden.

‘Publicise this order to curtail TTP’

Pakistan urged the Taliban to publicise this order to curtail the outlawed TTP and its Afghan supporters from activities that could harm bilateral relations, infiltrating security formations and intelligence networks.

Conversely, the state-run Afghan television broadcast an audio clip of a speech by Taliban Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob. He unveiled certain details of Haibatullah’s directive regarding cross-border violence.

During a gathering, Mullah Yaqoob, without specifying any country, conveyed that the Taliban’s Supreme Leader has terminated jihad, and compliance with his order is obligatory for all members.

He stated that if anyone intends to leave Afghanistan to wage jihad abroad, it would no longer be classified as jihad. If fighters persist in battle despite the Emir’s order to desist, it is not jihad but enmity.

Read Also: TTP sanctuaries in neighbouring country impacting Pakistan’s security: Army huddle

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ last month stated sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighboring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting security of Pakistan.