Videos » Nadeem Malik Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 Aug 2023 Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 Aug 2023 Aug 07, 2023 Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 Aug 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Afghan nationals’ involvement in terrorism in Pakistan detrimental to regional peace, stability: COAS Plastic litter in oceans overestimated, study suggests SECP introduces new rules to get loan from online apps Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular British Aviation Security team commends Islamabad Airport’s world-class security measures Sania-Shoaib’s marriage takes another sharp turn Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ receives rave reviews, a treat for superstar fans