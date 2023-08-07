SECP introduces new rules to get loan from online apps

The Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Monday introduced measures to protect consumers of digital loan applications after massive fraud claims surfaced that led to alleged suicides of borrowers owing to threats made by ‘organized groups’ hired by these loan applications.

In a latest move, the SECP has set a maximum limit of Rs25,000 limit at a time for the protection of licensed or approved digital loan app users.

The SECP said that total loan availed by the user from the loan apps should not be exceeded Rs75,000.

The maximum loan tenure through personal loan apps could not be exceeded above 90 days.

It is pertinent to note that PTA has already blocked 43 loan apps in response to Rawalpindi suicide case.