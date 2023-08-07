At least 7 including UC chairman killed in Turbat blast
Levies officials say explosion caused by remote controlled device
A remote controlled explosion near a vehicle in Balgatar, Turbat killed seven people on Tuesday. The deceased included Union Council (UC) Chairman Ishaq Baloch.
Levies officials said that the explosion took place when the vehicle was passing through Balgatar.
The vehicle was completely destroyed in the explosion.
Levies officials said that the explosion was caused by a remote controlled device.
More to follow
Balochistan
Turbat blast
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div