Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Balochistan

At least 7 including UC chairman killed in Turbat blast

Levies officials say explosion caused by remote controlled device
Noor Ul Arifeen Aug 07, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

A remote controlled explosion near a vehicle in Balgatar, Turbat killed seven people on Tuesday. The deceased included Union Council (UC) Chairman Ishaq Baloch.

Levies officials said that the explosion took place when the vehicle was passing through Balgatar.

The vehicle was completely destroyed in the explosion.

Levies officials said that the explosion was caused by a remote controlled device.

More to follow

Balochistan

Turbat blast

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular