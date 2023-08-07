Sushmita Sen shines as transgender activist in ‘Taali’ web-series

Sushmita Sen’s upcoming web series “Taali” has taken the internet by storm with its powerful trailer, showcasing the acclaimed actress’s portrayal of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

The trailer, released by the actor and makers, provides a glimpse into the fearless transformation of Shreegauri Sawant, highlighting her journey towards motherhood and the relentless battle that led to the recognition of the third gender in official documents across India.

Sen’s compelling screen presence from the very first scene immediately draws viewers in, compelling them to empathize with uncomfortable situations.

As the unyielding Shreegauri Sawant, Sen delivers a fierce performance, confronting challenges head-on - from her aspiration to become a mother since her school days to her physical transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, and finally, her acceptance within the transgender community, culminating in a Supreme Court battle for rights.

Sushmita Sen shared the teaser on her social media platforms, captioning it, “Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge! Taali on JioCinema, streaming free from August 15 onwards.”

The teaser launch has triggered a wave of positive responses from fans and followers, who praised her daring choice of a character that breaks the mould.

Sen’s dedication to the role is evident as she spent six and a half months preparing for the complex character. She resonates with Shreegauri Sawant’s journey, emphasizing the significance of the series in fostering a shift towards inclusivity in society.

“Taali,” directed by National Film Awards-winning director Ravi Jadhav, is set to stream on JioCinema starting August 15. The series delves into the inspiring life of Shreegauri Sawant, shedding light on her struggles, triumphs, and the enduring battle for acceptance and dignity for the transgender community.

Sushmita Sen’s portrayal in “Taali” promises to be a beacon of empowerment and understanding, touching hearts and inspiring change.