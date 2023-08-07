Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt welcome second daughter Miral Muneeb

Renowned Pakistani celebrity duo Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have shared the delightful news of welcoming their second daughter, Miral Muneeb, on August 7th.

The couple, known for their contributions to the entertainment industry and cherished by their fans, took to social media to announce the birth of their newest family member.

The announcement was made by Aiman’s sister, Minal Khan, on Instagram, triggering an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from fans, friends, and fellow industry members. The couple, who previously celebrated the birth of their first daughter, Amal Muneeb, in 2019, is now overjoyed with the arrival of their second child.

Aiman Khan is admired for her acting prowess, and her husband Muneeb Butt, who has established a name for himself through his versatile roles, has embraced parenthood with enthusiasm. Their journey as parents has been marked by sharing candid moments and experiences on social media, resonating with their large fan base.

The couple’s commitment to their family life and their ability to connect with their audience has garnered immense admiration. As Aiman and Muneeb embark on this new phase of their lives, fans are eagerly looking forward to glimpses of their adorable baby girl and updates shared by the couple on their social media platforms.

The birth of Miral Muneeb not only strengthens the bond between Aiman and Muneeb but also brings joy and excitement to their supporters who have followed their journey as a couple and now as a growing family.