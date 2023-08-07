Wahaj Ali’s new poster for ‘Mein’ ignites anticipation among fans

Wahaj Ali, the talented and versatile Pakistani actor, has set the stage on fire with a captivating new poster for the much-anticipated drama serial ‘Mein’ which is to be aired tonight.

The poster release has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting his portrayal as Zaid in the drama, set to star alongside Ayeza Khan’s as “Mubashira”.

As the news of the upcoming drama serial ‘Mein’ began circulating, fans’ curiosity was piqued. The unveiling of Wahaj Ali’s poster further intensified the anticipation. Known for his acting prowess and the ability to bring depth to his characters, Wahaj Ali’s presence in the project has certainly raised the bar of expectations.

The drama serial ‘Mein’ is set to be a compelling story with Ayeza and Wahaj in the lead roles, promising an engaging and emotional narrative. Story of a man and a woman who fall for each other, although are not willing to let go of their own wishes for the sake of their partner, a story of love and ego, with stubborn yet vulnerable characters.

While the drama is to be aired tonight, fans are eager to witness their favourite yet first-time on-screen pairing of Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan. Both actors have a significant fan following, and their collaboration is eagerly awaited by audiences who anticipate a blend of intense emotions, riveting storytelling, and remarkable performances.

With Wahaj Ali’s new poster acting as a catalyst for excitement, the series is poised to captivate viewers with its unique premise and the chemistry between its lead actors.