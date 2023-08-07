Pakistan Hockey Team registers first win at Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan Hockey Team finally earned their first win at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, as they edged China 2-1.

Pakistan team had earlier drawn with South Korea and Japan, after losing their first match against Malaysia.

Once again Pakistan took the lead as Khan Muhammad scored on the penalty corner. But China levelled the match few minutes later.

Pakistan’s Afraz scored the winning goal for the team, which gave them three vital points and helped their chances of reaching semifinal.

Pakistan are on fourth position with five points whereas Japan are on fifth position with just two points after four matches.

Pakistan will face India in their last group stage match on 9 August whereas they must draw or win to confirm a place in the semifinal.

If Pakistan lose the last match against India, they will have to hope that Japan loses or draws their last match against China.