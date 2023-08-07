Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s chemistry at ‘Gadar 2’ promotional event

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the iconic lead pair of ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’, have orchestrated a spectacular promotional event that has left fans buzzing with anticipation.

As the advance bookings for the film show remarkable success, the dynamic duo is pulling out all the stops to ensure the film’s grand arrival.

The fervour was palpable as the crowd erupted in excitement, witnessing the remarkable chemistry between Tara Singh and Sakina at a vibrant concert organized by Zee Studios in Delhi. The event proved to be a big hit, with fans cheering enthusiastically for the iconic on-screen couple.

‘Gadar 2’, the sequel to the much-loved original film, is poised to hit cinemas on August 11, 2023. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s commitment to promoting the film has ignited the excitement of moviegoers and rekindled fond memories of the classic prequel.

The success of the promotional event underscores the enduring popularity of the original film and the anticipation surrounding its sequel. As fans eagerly await the film’s release, the electrifying chemistry between Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel promises to be a major draw for audiences of all ages.

With their relentless efforts to engage audiences and create a buzz, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are ensuring that ‘Gadar 2’ will not only continue the legacy of its predecessor but also carve its own place in the hearts of movie enthusiasts.