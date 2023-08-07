SIFC huddle okays projects to attract foreign investment

The Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has given approval to several projects for attracting investments from friendly countries in agriculture, livestock, mining, IT and energy sectors.

The approval was given at the 3rd meeting of SIFC’s apex committee held in Islamabad on Monday, with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, provincial Chief Ministers, Federal and Provincial Ministers and senior government officials.

The meeting expressed the resolve to continue the positive momentum of Special Investment Facilitation Council initiative and stressed that the interim government should maintain the impetus for a positive contribution.

The meeting appreciated the global impact of ongoing outreach strategy through seminars and project inaugurations which will be further augmented by SIFC’s website, to be launched soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister commended the expeditious operationalization of SIFC in short time and its efficient functioning through a collaborative approach.

The meeting showed all-out support for successful conduct of the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan through SIFC platform. The Prime Minister directed to make this inaugural visit a momentous event.