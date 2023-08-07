Watch Live
Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster for ‘Jawan’ as 30-day countdown begins

Excitement builds as SRK teases fans with his bald avatar and a dual role possibility for Atlee's action film
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 07, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, has ignited anticipation among fans by sharing a brand-new poster to kick off the 30-day countdown for the release of his much-awaited action film ‘Jawan’.

The poster features Shah Rukh Khan in his striking bald avatar, leaving fans intrigued and excited. The caption accompanying the poster reads, “Main achha hoon ya bura hoon… 30 days to find out.”

Scheduled to release worldwide on September 7, ‘Jawan’ is directed by Atlee, known for his successful films in the South Indian film industry. The film’s promotional campaign has been capturing attention, with the actor previously releasing character posters and a dance track.

Rumours have been circulating that Shah Rukh Khan might portray a dual role in the film, playing both a father and a son, with Deepika Padukone in the role of his mother. While fan theories continue to speculate, SRK’s new poster has only intensified the curiosity.

Touted as a high-octane action thriller, ‘Jawan’ will showcase the emotional journey of a man determined to rectify societal wrongs. The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and more in significant roles.

As fans eagerly anticipate the film’s release, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest poster and countdown have set the stage for an exciting cinematic experience. ‘Jawan’ is set to hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, catering to a diverse audience on September 7, 2023.

