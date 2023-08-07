FM Bilawal renews call for ‘old or new’ Charter of Democracy

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday urged all political parties to come together for Charter of Democracy (CoD) as he called for restoration of democracy and a strong parliament in the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly, FM Bilawal said that the incumbent government had inherited a country where the opposition (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) had no respect for democracy or the constitution.

“This government could not even think of crossing such red lines,” he said. “Even when we opposed the dictators, we did not cross the red lines.”

FM Bilawal also called for opposition to change its attitude. He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest is a payback.

He added that PTI chairman will be out of jail sooner or later and the country is moving towards elections.

Hence, he said, “It is time for all political parties to come together and agree on a new charter of democracy, or at the very least, revisit the old one.”

PPP chairman said they have always argued that all institutions should operate within their own spheres. However, in the 15 months they took office, he regretted that they were unable to limit the interference of different institutions in each other’s affairs.

“The young generation is fed up with traditional politics,” he said.

FM Bilawal said Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif should take such decisions that politics for him and Maryam becomes easy.