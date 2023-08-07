Hrithik Roshan’s blockbuster ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ re-released in theatres

Hrithik Roshan’s iconic film “Koi Mil Gaya” has made a triumphant return to the silver screen, rekindling nostalgia and excitement among moviegoers.

The movie, which initially captured hearts upon its release, has been re-released in cinemas, much to the delight of fans who are flooding theatres to relive the magic.

“Koi Mil Gaya,” directed by Rakesh Roshan, was a groundbreaking film upon its release in 2003. It introduced Indian cinema to a unique blend of science fiction, drama, and heartwarming storytelling.

The film revolved around Rohit, a young man with intellectual disabilities, who befriends an alien named “Jadoo.” Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of Rohit, along with the film’s enchanting storyline and soulful music, garnered both critical acclaim and immense popularity among audiences.

The decision to re-release “Koi Mil Gaya” in theatres has been met with an overwhelming response from fans across the country. Audiences are embracing the opportunity to experience the film’s magic on the big screen once again, and social media is abuzz with discussions, posts, and memories shared by those who are revisiting the film.

As a pioneer in the genre of Indian science fiction, “Koi Mil Gaya” paved the way for subsequent films and showcased Hrithik Roshan’s versatility as an actor. The film’s return to theatres is not only a nostalgic journey for those who loved it in its initial run but also a chance for newer generations to experience its charm.

The re-release of “Koi Mil Gaya” is a testament to the enduring impact of the film and its ability to resonate with audiences across generations. It also highlights Hrithik Roshan’s consistent popularity and the timeless quality of this cinematic gem.