Gold per tola prices see significant decrease in domestic market

The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a decrease of Rs 1,100, with it being sold at Rs 221,700 on Monday. This marked a decline from its previous rate of Rs 222,800 on the preceding day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also experienced a reduction of Rs 943, settling at Rs 190,072 compared to its earlier value of Rs 191,016. The rates for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also saw a decline, shifting from Rs 174,076 to Rs 174,233, as reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Meanwhile, the prices for per tola and ten grams of silver remained stable at Rs 2,750 and Rs 2,357.68, respectively.

In the international market, the cost of gold decreased by $2, making it $1,940 instead of $1,942, as reported by the association.

These fluctuations in the prices of precious metals reflect the dynamics of the global and local markets, influencing the decisions of traders and buyers alike.