Deepika Padukone’s heartfelt post about marrying Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, the renowned Bollywood actress, has once again captured hearts with a touching social media post dedicated to her husband and fellow actor, Ranveer Singh.

In her Instagram post, Deepika shared a thought-provoking quote by N’tima, emphasizing the importance of marrying one’s best friend for a strong and enduring relationship.

The couple, known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie, fell in love during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic romance “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.” They subsequently tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2018, solidifying their real-life love story. Deepika and Ranveer often set relationship goals for their fans with their affectionate gestures and genuine bond.

Deepika’s Instagram post included the quote: “Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with… Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times.”

The couple’s public displays of love and affection continue to melt hearts, and Deepika’s recent post adds yet another layer to their beautiful relationship. The quote not only reflects their deep bond but also resonates with their journey from co-stars to life partners. Their genuine friendship and commitment to each other have made them one of Bollywood’s most adored couples.

In recent times, Ranveer Singh shared his excitement about watching his upcoming movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” with Deepika. He recounted the joyful experience of watching the film together, highlighting the joy and emotional connection they share both on and off-screen.