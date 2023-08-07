Two held in Bangladesh after Holy Quran desecration

Police in Bangladesh’s city of Sylhet on Monday detained two persons for allegedly burning the Holy Quran in the city’s Akhalia area.

The chairman of Dhanupara Ideal College, Nurur Rahman, is one of the detainees. The identity of the other detainee has not been released, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The incident took place on Sunday night and caused outrage among local residents.

Some locals locked the head of the college in a room and tried to block the Sylhet-Sunamganj highway.

The police dispersed the crowd, but later the locals brought out a procession and attacked the police.

Law enforcers then tried to bring the situation under control by firing sound grenades and blank rounds. Police special forces brought the situation under control after 2am.

A case has been filed against the two detainees for burning the Quran. The police are investigating the matter.