Babar Azam scores 10th T20 century as he wins match in Sri Lanka

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam reached another milestone on Monday, as he became first Pakistani and first Asian batter to score 10 T20 centuries.

Babar Azam was facing a tough while playing for Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League as they had to chase 189 runs.

Babar Azam had a century partnership with Pathum Nissanka for the opening wicket as they added 111 runs in 12.3 overs.

Nissanka got out after scoring 54 runs but Babar Azam made sure that he was not dismissed by the strong bowling line-up of Galle Titans.

Galle Titans had Kasun Rajitha, Shakib Al Hasan, Tabraiz Shamsi and Dasun Shanaka, but Babar Azam scored his 10th T20 century.

Babar Azam was dismissed after scoring 104 runs, in the last over, but Muhammad Nawaz finished the job with a four and a six.

The skipper of Pakistan has become only the second player after Chris Gayle to score 10 centuries in T20 Cricket.

He has won player of the match award in both wins of Colombo Strikers so far and chose to play the LPL for the preparation of Asia Cup.